Harry Smith admits St Helens loss spurred Wigan on in Challenge Cup demolition

HARRY Smith admitted last month’s late defeat to St Helens provided extra motivation for his side to get one over on their rivals.

Wigan let a 14-point lead slip to lose 34-24 to St Helens, conceding four tries in the final ten minutes when these two sides met last month.

The Warriors halfback returned to the side following a three-game suspension and, alongside Jack Farrimond, played his part in putting Saints to the sword.

And Smith said he was delighted to be back amongst it and to get one over Saints, as his side secured another trip to Wembley.

“It was unbelievable,” he said.

“It has been a long three weeks waiting for it with it being such a big game.

“From one to 17, I thought everybody brought something to it and I am just buzzing to be going to Wembley.

“There were so many motivating factors: to get to Wembley, it being a big sold-out stadium as well as that little bit extra of what happened last time [on Good Friday].

“The way they gave it to us at the end, even though we controlled the game for 70 minutes – it did spur us on.

“We did have it in the back of our minds, so it was brilliant to put it back on them.”

Smith’s return after being suspended for three weeks provided a major boost ahead of this semi-final.

“When you lose your six and seven, it can be a big loss,” he explained.

“They’re usually the main speakers, the organisers and control field position. I was happy with the way we trained all week, it felt quite smooth and we delivered that as well today.

“It helps having like your two strike centres back in their position, having strike on the wings, and then obviously me and Jack linking together well.”