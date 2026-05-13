Challenge Cup semi-final viewing figures revealed as St Helens-Wigan comes out on top

THE Challenge Cup semi-final viewing figures from the weekend have been revealed – and St Helens and Wigan Warriors came out on top over Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

According to Rugby League on TV, Wigan’s 32-0 win over Saints had an average viewership of 397,000 with a peak of 498,000.

That equated to a 7.7 percent share of the audience as the Warriors ran riot against their biggest rivals.

That fixture did considerably well considering the Women’s Six Nations clash between England and Italy took place on BBC Two with an average viewership of 540,000 and a peak of 732,000.

Meanwhile, Hull KR’s 32-12 win over Warrington Wolves had an average of 346,000 with a peak of 404,000.

That equated to a 4.2 percent share of the audience.