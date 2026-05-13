Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons preview and 21-man squads

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to the 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons.

Seth Nikotemo, Jazz Tevaga and Isaiah Vagana return for Trinity, with Robbie Brook, Zack Clegg and Charlie Abraham dropping out.

Meanwhile, Catalans interim boss Ryan Sheridan has called up captain Benjamin Garcia to replace Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui.

SQUADS

Trinity: 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton, 13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio, 32 Will Tate

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Franck Maria, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 26 Ugo Tison, 27 Clément Martin, 28 Léo Darrélatour, 30 Alexis Lis

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Wakefield 44, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR17, 5/7/25)

Catalans Dragons 24, Wakefield 20 (aet) (SLR9, 26/4/25)

Wakefield 10, Catalans Dragons 18 (SLR25, 8/9/23)

Catalans Dragons 36, Wakefield 6 (SLR13, 26/5/23)

Wakefield 24, Catalans Dragons 38 (SLR1, 17/2/23)

Wakefield 16, Catalans Dragons 20 (SLR22, 7/8/22)

Catalans Dragons 24, Wakefield 22 (SLR2, 19/2/22)

Catalans Dragons 40, Wakefield 20 (SLR16, 29/7/21)

Wakefield 18, Catalans Dragons 38 (SLR5, 30/4/21)

Catalans Dragons 26, Wakefield 6 (CCR3, 10/4/21)

(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

Super League summary

Wakefield won 19

Catalans Dragons won 27 (includes win in 2009 play-offs)

Wakefield highest score: 56-14 (H, 2014) (also widest margin)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 58-0 (A *, 2020) (also widest margin)

* at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

CAMERON SCOTT needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 31 for Wakefield Trinity (2025-2026)

– 68 for Hull FC (2018-2024)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)