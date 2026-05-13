Ryan Carr gives latest on Jason Qareqare future at Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in talks with Jason Qareqare over extending his contract at the club, head coach Ryan Carr has revealed.

Qareqare is out of contract at the end of the season, and League Express previously revealed that the Fijian international was attracting Super League rivals York Knights.

As such, the Tigers face a battle to keep hold of the flying winger, who has registered five tries in 12 appearances so far during the 2026 campaign.

But Carr is determined to keep his partnership with Krystian Mapapalangi together.

“He is someone we want to keep, definitely,” Carr said.

“It’s an ongoing process but the combination and relationship he has formed with Maps (Krystian Mapapalangi) has been really good for him.

“It’s been good for him to get some consistent rugby league because he has had an injury-interrupted few seasons.

“Him and Maps have been two of our most consistent players so that combination is a massive asset for us and I want to keep that.”