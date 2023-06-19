Challenge Cup semi-finals venues confirmed

VENUES and broadcast details for the semi-finals of both the Men’s and Women’s Challenge Cups have now been confirmed.

As such, double-headers will take place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday 22 July and Headingley Stadium, Leeds, on Sunday 23.

On Saturday 22, both Saints teams will be in action at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, following their respective semi-final victories at the weekend. St Helens Women play York Valkyrie (KO 11.45am), while the Men face Leigh Leopards (KO 2.30pm).

And both Wigan Warriors sides are involved in the following day’s (Sunday 23 July) Betfred Challenge Cup double-header at Headingley Stadium, where Warriors Women take on Leeds Rhinos (KO 2.15pm) and the Men play Hull KR (KO 5pm).

All four ties will be covered live by BBC Sport. BBC1 will broadcast Leigh Leopards versus St Helens and Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will be on BBC2, while both Women’s semi-finals will be streamed live on BBCiPlayer. BBC Radio 5Live and regional BBC radio stations will also bring live action from the semi-finals.

RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, said: “Yesterday’s draw has thrown up four intriguing and exciting semi-finals, which will be held at two superb Rugby League grounds – decided in consultation with all the clubs – and brought live to millions of viewers at home by BBC Sport.

“The cup holders of both competitions – Saints Women and Wigan Warriors – have again made the semi-finals stage, but they have it all to do against York Valkyrie and Hull KR whose form and playing styles have really caught the eye this season.

“The Betfred Challenge Cup returns to Wembley Stadium in August and the prize for all four semi-finalists is a Finals Day place and a place in the history books, especially with the Women’s Challenge Cup Final being held at Wembley for the very first time. It promises to be an occasion to remember.”