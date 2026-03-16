Oldham still seeking ground resolution

OLDHAM director Simon Winnard says playing home matches back in the town is at the top of the club’s agenda.

The Roughyeds haven’t run out at Oldham Athletic Football Club’s Boundary Park since September, when a 40-4 defeat by the old version of Halifax in front of 2,667 ended their play-off hopes at the first hurdle.

A dispute with the Latics, who own the 13,186-capacity stadium, over a contract reported to run until 2034, has led to Oldham using another football ground, Stalybridge Celtic’s Bower Fold, six miles away.

That venue, which holds 6,500, has already staged three matches, two in the Challenge Cup and the 18-12 league defeat by Widnes, seen by 1,527.

And a fourth will take place when the Roughyeds face Hunslet on Sunday week, March 29.

It’s the third spell in which Oldham have played at Bower Fold, used in 2016 and 2017 and again in 2020 (before Covid caused the cancellation of the campaign) and 2021.

Since the previous version of the club sold their old Watersheddings ground for housing to pay off debts in early 1997, they have had two other stints at Boundary Park, from that year to 2001 and from 2003 to 2009.

Playing there is seen as being crucial if the club are to grow and clinch a return to the top flight for the first time since 1997.

With a home derby against Rochdale on Good Friday, April 3, Winnard, who recently returned to the board following a spell in 2023, said: “Legal due process is being followed, as well as discussions with key stakeholders such as Oldham Council, as we strive to protect the best interests of the club.

“Rest assured, the club aim to resolve this matter as quickly as possible and will update supporters when we can.”

Winnard thanked supporters for their patience and confirmed “a dozen or so” requests for season-ticket refunds.

Oldham have signed former Halifax centre/secondrow Bayley Liu.