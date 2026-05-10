Hull KR boss Willie Peters on facing Wigan Warriors in Challenge Cup Final

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters is expecting ‘a difficult time’ when his side face Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup Final in three weeks’ time.

It will be a rematch of last year’s Super League Grand Final when Rovers overcome the Warriors in a 24-6 demolition.

But, with Wigan enjoying a dominant 32-0 win over St Helens at the weekend in their own Challenge Cup semi-final, KR are expecting a heavyweight battle at Wembley in less than a month.

Rovers, on the back of a 32-12 triumph over Warrington Wolves at Doncaster over the weekend, will be bullish.

But, Peters is taking no chances.

“No matter when you play Wigan it’s a difficult time,” Peters said.

“We play them in Super League in two weeks and then the final in three weeks.

“It will be a similar game whenever we face them because both teams are highly competitive and full of effort.

“I don’t know Wigan’s motives but I can control ours. But, we’ve got a Super League game against Leigh next week that we need to concentrate on.”