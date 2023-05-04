Hull FC boss Tony Smith pays tribute to fans as he reflects on big Super League win over Wigan Warriors

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith was a happy man following his side’s superb 14-10 Super League win over Wigan Warriors tonight at the MKM Stadium.

Hull led 14-6 at half-time and didn’t score another point in the second forty minutes, but Smith hailed his side’s efforts.

“First off I thought we were terrific and in the second-half we hung on just and only just,” Smith said on Sky Sports.

“On any other given night it could have gone the other way, but we did put enough pressure on Wigan to force them into some errors. They weren’t at their best tonight but we understand that.”

Smith paid tribute to the great and vociferous crowd inside the MKM Stadium that roared their team on to victory.

“I am going to make a fuss of the crowd, 10,000 on a Thursday night and they got right behind us again.

“We are hoping to repay our fans at the moment. We had some games that we lost where we were disappointed but we are trying to repay them.

“They were enormous, some of our boys were out on their feet but they kept going because of some of that adrenaline from the crowd.”

The Hull boss also paid tribute to his players.

“I’m also grateful for all the players, instead of going through a seven-defeat run and being downhearted we knew we were going to get through and get some good wins on certain days.”