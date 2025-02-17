Challenge Cup’s new format hailed after Whitehaven enjoy big day

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray remains a fan of the new Challenge Cup format despite his side’s 44-4 loss to Warrington in round three.

A crowd of 3,980 were at the Ortus REC to watch Sam Burgess’ Super League side in action.

“I was absolutely blown away with the numbers on the terracing and the way they got behind our players,” he said.

“I thought it was fantastic on the pitch at the end of the game with fans asking our players for autographs.

“It was great from Warrington too with their players doing the same and that’s what the competition should be about.

“I’m glad the format has changed to make ties like this more likely.”