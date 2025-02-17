North Wales Crusaders appoint new head of rugby

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have made their former team manager Darren Morson head of rugby.

He will retain his role as team manager of the Wales national team.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the club, and I am relishing the challenge of playing a part in what looks to be an exciting future here,” he said.

“Coming in to support the Crusaders as team manager last season gave me valuable insight into the club and into working alongside (coach) Carl Forster.

“After the season ended I took time away to continue my personal development, and I feel now the perfect time to come back and provide a link between Carl and the owners.

“My focus is always on the development not just of the club but also local players and people, and I think the direction in which we are headed fits perfectly with my personal ambitions.

“I also want to build on the club’s existing relationship with Wales Rugby League.”