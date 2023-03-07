New favourite emerges for Castleford Tigers job as ex-Super League boss attracting interest

THERE is a new favourite for the Castleford Tigers job following the departure of Lee Radford yesterday morning.

The news took a number of people by surprise given we are only three matches into the new season, but Radford is expected to take up a role in the NRL.

With that departure, though, it has left the Tigers looking for a new man to steer the club away from a potential relegation dogfight with Castleford currently second bottom in the Super League table with no win from three games.

The clear favourite yesterday seemed to be current interim coach Andy Last, who took over at Hull FC when Radford was given his marching orders back in 2020.

Now, though, Super League sponsors Betfred have former Hull KR and Toulouse Olympique boss Justin Morgan as the favourite, with current York Knights boss Andrew Henderson also featuring high up.

Here are all the odds:

Justin Morgan – 6/4

Andy Last – 4/1

Danny Ward – 4/1

Andrew Henderson – 7/1

Ryan Carr – 7/1

Danny Orr – 8/1

Matt Adamson – 10/1

Willie Poching – 10/1

Shane Flanagan – 10/1

Brian McDermott – 12/1

Danny McGuire – 12/1

Ryan Sheridan – 12/1

Simon Grix – 16/1

Craig Lingard – 16/1

Michael Shenton – 16/1

John Kear – 20/1

James Ford – 25/1

Chris Chester – 25/1

Brian Noble – 40/1