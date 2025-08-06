Championship and League One set to be merged

THE CHAMPIONSHIP and League One are set to be merged next season – but a decision is yet to be made on the exact future structure below Super League.

Lower-league clubs met in Oldham today (Wednesday) to discuss a number of options proposed by Nigel Wood’s strategic review committee.

They included maintaining the status quo of two divisions, but with the expansion of Super League next season set to leave just 21 clubs across them, the majority were in favour of a merger.

Further discussions will now be held to decide what shape the new Championship will take, with a single division, a split into eastern and western conferences, and three conferences of seven all under consideration.

Clubs will now offer feedback and indicate their preference over the next week, with the final decision in the hands of the RFL board.

A decision will need to be made imminently as it affects this season as well as the next, primarily promotion and relegation issues.

With a merger of some form incoming, the planned Super Eights competition could be scrapped altogether.

More to follow.