Huddersfield Giants agree new deal with veteran forward

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have agreed a new two-year contract with Joe Greenwood, in what director of rugby Andy Kelly has described as “a key piece of business”.

The veteran forward has been with Huddersfield since 2021, making 95 appearances for the club including their 2022 Challenge Cup final defeat to previous club Wigan Warriors.

Greenwood started with St Helens and played 22 NRL games for Gold Coast Titans before returning to England in 2018, not only winning that year’s Grand Final with Wigan but also earning his sole England cap that autumn in the final match of a three-game home series against New Zealand.

After being limited to 15 games in each of his past two seasons by injuries, the 32-year-old has already surpassed that tally this term, mostly featuring in the back row.

He has also notched four tries already in 2025, doubling his Giants tally.

Kelly explained: “We wanted to keep Joe after the performances he’s put in this year.

“He’s really made that back-row spot his own and we’re looking forward to him continuing this for the coming seasons.”

Greenwood said: “I’m glad I’ve got another two years here – I’m settled really well.

“My intentions were always to stay here. I’ve had a good sit down with Robbo (coach Luke Robinson) and Andy Kelly and got the deal done.”