The latest on the future of Leigh Leopards trio Gareth O’Brien, Brad Dwyer and Josh Charnley

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has given the latest on the future of Gareth O’Brien, Brad Dwyer and Josh Charnley.

All three are out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and now Lam was asked about all three in his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s clash with Leeds Rhinos.

On O’Brien, Lam said: “We’re pretty close, Gaz is one of my favourites, he’s such a composed player and also a leader.

“I think within our key meetings, he delivers really important messages to players, but also on the field, he’s pretty close to perfect on how we’re wanting to play.

“He’s been a big part of how we’ve developed as a team this year. He’s been at full-back and in the halves over the last 12 months, and the way he’s changed back in has been outstanding. I’m a big fan of Gaz.”

On Charnley, Lam said: “There’ll be a lot of speculation outside, but within these walls, we’re pretty clear with communications on our future both as a club and as individuals.

“We’ll maintain and keep those going right through until the end of the season.”

On Dwyer, Lam said: “He’s not contracted for next season at this point in time, but he has been in our 19 every week for the last six weeks, I think.

“He’s still in the picture and obviously if he gets an opportunity, I’m sure he’ll do a really good job for us.

“He’s been patient in waiting for that time to come. He’s off-contract at the end of the year as we speak.”