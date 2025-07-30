Dolphins forward Josh Kerr attracting interest from named Super League club

DOLPHINS forward Josh Kerr is attracting interest from Warrington Wolves.

That’s according to The Courier Mail, which has reported that the 29-year-old has come into the sights of Warrington boss Sam Burgess as he comes off contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Kerr had previously stated that he is happy at the Dolphins but that the forward, who has made 110 NRL appearances over the course of his career, wouldn’t accept a pay cut after being burned in the past.

“I will never be that person that gets taken advantage of by my club ever again, that’s something I’m very strong on,” Kerr told Code Sports in April.

“I definitely do (want to stay). We’ve had chats with my manager and missus, too. I’m very happy and comfortable here. It’s my junior club and I want to see it succeed.

“However, I’ve done the thing in the past where I thought I was playing for love at a club.

“But you learn very quickly it’s a business and they don’t really give a s*** … there’s a difference between loving a club and wanting to play for it and then them having a look at that and taking advantage of that.

“I’m never going to be put in that position ever again, and as hard as it could be (to leave) … I don’t want to put it out there. But I want to stay.”