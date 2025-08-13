Krisnan Inu defends Salford Red Devils owners against ‘media throwing punches’

SALFORD RED DEVILS assistant coach Krisnan Inu has defended the club’s owners against “punches” being thrown by the media.

Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown have come in for flak since their takeover of the Red Devils in February, with the two men being subject to a social media barrage after being pictured at Sunday’s thrashing by Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Earlier this week, the club ownership released a statement, insisting that the future of the club was safe and even took aim at Salford City Council for withdrawing from talks over the Salford Community Stadium.

Inu, who knew Kailahi and Brown prior to their takeover of the Red Devils, has defended both men.

“It’s what they can say, there a few things they can and can’t say legally. If that’s all they can provide at this very second, something is better than nothing,” Inu said.

“Obviously it’s taken a bit longer than the fans expected but something is better than nothing.

“I’ve not personally spoken to them recently, I’ve spoken to them here and there when there is an importance to the club.

“A lot is needed at this time and they are working hard to get things sorted for the future and the club.

“I can’t even remember how far back I’ve known Sire. How I see it, if they didn’t come I think we would have fallen apart a long time ago and that’s no surprise to anyone.

“Their intentions have always been for the club, the community and the people.

“If you’re going off my character, they are the same type of people and they are the types of people that look after each other.

“Patience could be the word, it might not be. There’s a lot of frustration and everyone is in different positions.

“When the media keeps throwing punches at our club, it hurts everyone not just the players. They are two humans as well.

“The media keeps naming them and putting their heads on a stick and under the fire. I see them working hard but obviously the fans don’t see what I see what they are trying to do for the club.

“I think something will be done between the owners and the fans before Sunday.”

Supporters are planning a protest at Sunday’s home match against Wakefield Trinity.