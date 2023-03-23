Kevin Brown on receiving death threats following move to Warrington Wolves

NOW a charismatic and personable pundit, there was a time when Kevin Brown was one of the highest-rated halfbacks in Super League.

At times unplayable, Brown made his name for the Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants and Widnes Vikings before leaving the latter for the Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2017 Super League season.

It was during that season that the 38-year-old returned to Widnes’ stomping ground – only to be faced by extreme abuse.

“Where the abuse really reared its head was when I went back to Widnes,” Brown told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

“I played at Warrington a couple of times and went back to Widnes.

“I spoke to the ref and he said ‘look, we’ve had a bit of notice you might have some stuff thrown at you today. There might be a pitch invasion, so if there is, just get off the field’.

“Loads of (plastic) snakes got thrown on but I had a few death threats on my phone and that, about my family.

“That was when I came off Twitter. I thought ‘I don’t need it. I’m not on there to receive that abuse.’

“I didn’t realise the rivalry was so ingrained in the fans.”

Brown finished his career with the Salford Red Devils, having accrued over 400 career appearances as well as earning ten England caps.