Championship rivals trade halfbacks

HALFBACKS Morgan Smith and Danny Craven have swapped Championship clubs with the former joining Oldham and the latter moving to Sheffield Eagles – ahead of their meeting at Boundary Park on Sunday.

Both are available to face their former sides, Smith, 27, having signed for Sheffield from Hull FC ahead of this season and Craven, 33, leaving Widnes Vikings for the Roughyeds in 2024.

The development came as Oldham announced their former Wigan Warriors halfback Logan Astley, 22, has been released to pursue opportunities away from Rugby League.

Smith has penned an Oldham contract to the end of next season while Craven’s deal at Sheffield is to the end of this.

Former England Academy international Smith came through the ranks at Warrington Wolves and had two seasons at London Broncos before signing for York Knights for the 2021 season.

However a knee injury kept him out for the entire campaign and he played for hometown club Featherstone Rovers in 2022, with a stand-out season (22 tries in 30 games) sealing a move to Wakefield Trinity. He joined Hull FC for 2024.

Craven had 14 years at Widnes, earning a testimonial. Current Sheffield coach Craig Lingard brought his then Batley Bulldogs side to the DCBL Stadium for a special match in January 2022.

He crossed nine times in 17 League One matches last year as Oldham won promotion as champions. He has played twelve times this year.

Smith has featured ten times for Sheffield, and is keen to play alongside Australian star Josh Drinkwater at Oldham.

“It is good to be coming to a top team. I hope I can add my little bit to the group and help us win games,” he said.

“I have just turned 27 and I want to play at the highest level for as long as possible. I have had experience in Super League and hopefully I have grown as a player and person to help Oldham push to get up there too.”

Oldham coach Sean Long added: “As soon as we were aware that Danny would be leaving, we had to move to make sure we were covered.

“Morgan is a quality halfback and hopefully still has the best years of his career ahead of him, so I am looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the team.”

Ex-England Youth international Astley joined Oldham ahead of last season and has made 20 appearances for the club. He was contracted to the end of this year.

“Logan has been considering his future for a while,” revealed managing director Mike Ford.

Meanwhile secondrow Adam Lawton, 32, has completed a permanent move to Widnes from Oldham, having been with the Vikings on loan.