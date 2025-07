HULL FC forward Brad Fash has been awarded a testimonial year by the RFL.

Boyhood fan and academy graduate Fash has spent his whole career with Hull, where he made his first-team debut in 2015.

The 29-year-old marked his 200th career appearance in their home win over Wakefield Trinity on Thursday.

“I’m really proud to have been awarded a testimonial for ten years of service to my hometown club,” said Fash.

”I always wanted to play for Hull as a kid so this is a dream come true really.”