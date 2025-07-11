Swinton Lions re-sign former centre after Championship release

SWINTON LIONS have re-signed centre Jayden Hatton following his departure from Featherstone Rovers.

Hatton previously played for Swinton between 2022 and 2024, scoring 27 tries in 62 appearances.

The 25-year-old was a regular starter for Featherstone at the start of this season, scoring nine tries in twelve games, but last featured in early May.

Meanwhile, the Lions have released Tommy Porter from his contract for personal reasons.

The hooker made seven appearances for Paul Wood’s side after signing ahead of this season from Ince Rose Bridge, scoring three tries.

It’s the second exit from Swinton this week, following Dan Abram’s loan move to League One rivals Whitehaven.