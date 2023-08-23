Championship rugby league club deny “nonsense” speculation about potential rebrand

CHAMPIONSHIP rugby league club Swinton Lions have denied “nonsense” speculation about a potential rebrand following comments on social media giant, Twitter.

Founded in 1866, Swinton have been one of the mainstays of rugby league since records began and adopted the nickname ‘Lions’ in 1996 as part of the switch to the summer game.

Since then, the Lions have flirted between the second and third tiers, but currently find themselves in the Championship, occupying the final relegation berth.

If their season hasn’t been difficult enough, the Lancashire club have now had to deny what they claim to be “nonsense” speculation about a potential rebrand to the ‘Manchester Lions’.

In response to a tweet about this weekend being the final game as Swinton Lions, the club itself responded, tweeting: “Pure speculation and not true. Not the first time you’ve spoken nonsense about this club. Your source is being deliberately mischievous.”

Well that sorts that one out then!

