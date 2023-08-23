Delay over Super League stadium row creating “financial hardship” for Salford Red Devils

THE delay over a Super League stadium row is creating “financial hardship” for Salford Red Devils, the Manchester Evening News has reported.

A special scrutiny meeting was held yesterday as all interested parties sought to bring about an amicable solution to the proposal from Salford City Council to take 100% ownership of the Salford Stadium.

The city council and the Peel Group have joint ownership of the stadium in a 50-50 split, but the council has been aiming to become the sole stakeholder with the Peel Group wanting out.

City mayor Paul Dennett has been the driver behind the attempts to buy Peel’s share with the Salford cabinet agreeing to such a deal in principle, however, Conservative councillors with Robin Garrido at the forefront, voiced their objections at the meeting.

Councillor Garrido had been successful in getting the plan ‘called in’ but now the committee has decided not to refer it back to the cabinet.

Coun Garrido took aim at the Red Devils: “Salford Reds are an important part of this city’s sporting heritage, and long may they continue to be so, but it does not need the city mayor or the council to purchase the stadium for this to happen.

“The city mayor talks about improving sport throughout Salford by owning the stadium but they have been part owners for 13 years and what has been achieved? Have we seen a proliferation of new local sports clubs, particularly for our young people, I am afraid not.

“I am bound by confidentiality not to talk about negotiations currently being carried out with the city’s existing partner Peel, but whatever the detail it will inevitably cost this city millions of pounds.”

However, Salford Red Devils board member Oli Randall explained the “financial hardship” brought about by the delay.

Board member Oli Randall told the committee: “The delays over the clarification of the future ownership of the stadium is already causing significant financial hardship for it tenants.

“We can’t set prices for season tickets, which should already have been placed on sale in July. The current owners and management team have been in place for just four years during which time the Covid lockdowns devastated the revenue and commercial relationships during the last 12 months.”