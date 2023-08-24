Ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook takes new surprising head coach role

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook has taken on a surprising new head coaching role.

After being linked with moves to Warrington Wolves, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers, Holbrook has joined Sydney Roosters as Trent Robinson’s assistant coach.

However, he has also been appointed to become Papua New Guinea’s new head coach ahead of the upcoming Pacific Championships/

“Justin has been highly sought after as a coach in recent times and so his decision to take on the head coach’s role with the Kumuls is a major vote of confidence in the plans we have in place for rugby league in this country,” PNG LNG Kumuls Chairman, Wapu Sonk, said.

“You only have to speak to anyone associated with the game in PNG to see the passion they have for rugby league,” Holbrook said.

“They are a country that are looking to the future and building a structure that will support the development of the game in this country for years to come.

There is an enormous talent base of players in PNG and a real desire to compete against the best.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the players to continue their development and to build on the great work that has been done before me.”

