Mazey hails best pre-season yet at Rochdale

ROCHDALE HORNETS Chairman Andy Mazey has hailed this year’s pre-season as the best since he arrived at the club midway through 2020.

And the former Swinton supremo believes that plans under coach Gary Thornton will make the Hornets more competitive this term.

“Pre-season has been good and it’s the best I’ve know it during my time here,” he explained.

“In taking decisive action, which we did last year, we gave ourselves a chance to plan and navigate a difficult situation and get on the front foot in securing Gary Thornton as our head coach.

“That meant we could lock down and recruit staff as well as begin rebuilding the squad from a far more sustainable cost base than in previous seasons.

“Gary and the staff have worked hard during pre-season preparing a hardworking, young squad ready to play in a very competitive League One competition.”

Hornets will go into the season on the back of a year in which the club lost to Doncaster at the play-off preliminary final stage.

