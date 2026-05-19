Change coming at Widnes Vikings as general manager confirms departure

WIDNES VIKINGS will lose Tim Holmes, who as general manager was tasked with moving the club closer to a Super League return, at the end of next month.

The 43-year-old former player, who later worked in a variety of club roles including including kitman, player welfare officer and head of strength and conditioning, has also developed a career as a lifestyle coach.

He returned to the Vikings, who played in Super League between 2002 and 2005 and again from 2012 to 2018, as general manager in October, and has driven community engagement and proved a hit with his highly-visible media content and trademark video updates for supporters.

But Holmes has announced: “After a lot of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step away from my role at the club at the end of June to explore new opportunities and challenges.

“This club means a great deal to me, and I leave with nothing but respect, gratitude, and genuine hope for a bright future ahead.

“I’ll always want to see the club and their people succeed and will support that however I can.

“Opportunities remain available to ensure quality for the young people of the town through the Future Vikings (player development) programme.”

The development comes amid suggestions of a structural reorganisation at the club, who said: “We will now begin the process of recruiting with an updated role specification.”

Chairman Stuart Murphy added: “Tim brought an unbelievable amount of energy and ideas when he joined in October – that’s clear for everybody to see. His work ethic shines through in everything and everybody he deals with.

“We can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done during his time with us, but we fully understand and respect his decision to continue exploring other opportunities.”