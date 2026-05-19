Oldham’s plea for support at Boundary Park after cup-tie loss

OLDHAM chief executive David Bottomley has urged the people of the town to get behind the club, revealing money was lost on the 1895 Cup quarter-final tie against Midlands Hurricanes on Friday.

It was the second successive home game to take place back at Boundary Park, the ground of Oldham Athletic Football Club, with whom the Roughyeds had previously been in dispute this year after being based there for two seasons.

But it attracted only 1,004, and Bottomley would like to see at least double that figure, and hopefully more, when Midlands return for a Championship match this Friday.

Having lost the cup-tie 40-34, third-placed Oldham will be out to bounce back by clinching what would be a ninth straight league victory.

Bottomley believes entertaining rugby is being served up by Alan Kilshaw’s side, and says bigger attendances would reward that, help with a financial situation made more challenging by the exit of chairman and backer Bill Quinn last month and make the club more attractive to potential investors.

Oldham had been playing at Bower Fold, the home of non-league football club Stalybridge Celtic, and Bottomley explained: “People said it was important the club returned to Boundary Park, we want to be there, and Oldham Athletic have been magnificent in the way they have worked with us to stage the games.

“But there were less than 1,200 when we played Doncaster in the league, and while we accept the arrangements for that match were changed at short notice, we would obviously have liked more.

“For Midlands, we put on a special admission offer, but the crowd only just made four figures, and with the associated costs and sharing the gate receipts as it was a cup-tie, we lost money.

“The simple fact is we need more through the gates and more backing from the people of Oldham.

“There are additional attractions and hospitality offers around Friday’s game, we’re offering a great night out at a great venue, and we just want Oldham people to come and be part of it and show they want a club in the town.”