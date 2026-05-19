Leeds Rhinos to appeal Lachie Miller’s ban as Brad Arthur explains why

LEEDS RHINOS will be appealing the three-match ban handed to star fullback Lachie Miller in the aftermath of his side’s 24-4 loss to Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

Miller was charged with Grade E Unnecessary Contact with a player that may be injured, subsequently receiving 18 penalty points, a fine and a three-match ban.

And now Leeds head coach Brad Arthur has revealed the Rhinos will appeal and why.

“We are going to appeal it. Lachie is a person of great character and we want to make sure we are representing his character,” Arthur said.

“He is a really good person so we want to appeal. I can’t say too much, we just need to let it run its course.

“He would get more points, but he doesn’t lose a game. We want to support him as a club and we think he has a really good case.”