Channel 4 pundits revealed for St Helens-Salford Red Devils Super League clash as Adam Hills in Australia

CHANNEL 4 Super League will be back on our screens this weekend as St Helens take on the Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium!

With the program coming onto our televisions at 12.30pm in time for a 1pm kick-off, there will be the usual half an hour of great analysis, predictions and witticisms from host Helen Skelton with Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim as the usual pundits.

League Express understands that regular host Adam Hills will sit this one out having travelled back to Australia, as Huddersfield Giants star Ashton Golding makes an appearance alongside Tomkins and Priim, with the Jamaican international cutting an entertaining figure the last time he was on screen when Castleford Tigers hosted St Helens earlier in the season.

Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor will be calling the game as per usual, making the television clash one to be excited about especially with Salford occupying fifth in the Super League table and Saints seventh with four points between the two sides.

Channel 4 has taken Super League by storm since signing a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 season.

That deal would see ten Super League games be broadcast on the terrestrial channel in 2022 and the same for 2023, with the World Club Challenge fixture between St Helens and Penrith Panthers also broadcast earlier in the year.

What a potential broadcast deal for 2023 looks like remains uncertain at this stage, but there is plenty of enthusiasm to see Channel 4 be given more and consistent top-flight fixtures.