Tom Lineham’s speculated retirement addressed by Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth

TOM LINEHAM is one of Super League’s most colourful characters.

Always one to tell an incredible story, the Wakefield Trinity winger has endured a difficult few years at Belle Vue with the lack of form in 2022 being compounded by injury in 2023.

However, Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed that Lineham is raring to go as Wakefield take on Hull FC on Thursday night in front of the Sky Sports cameras after recovering from a hamstring injury.

“I think he played in that Wigan game in round two and it wasn’t the best game for anyone as the scoreline suggests but after that he got a bit of a hamstring injury,” Applegarth said.

“Since then he’s kept his head down in training and played really well in the reserves game that we had against Wigan last week.

“If he does play tomorrow then it will be well-earned.”

Applegarth also dismissed the claims that Lineham is contemplating retirement at the age of 30.

“I think there’s a few of them that when they get to a certain age those questions come up, I think it was more about Tom having that chat with himself more than anything else and if he was committed to what it takes at this level.

“I’ve had no problems at all with Tom Lineham in how he has applied himself in training. In training all his testing shows up really well. I think he showed fastest in a 30 metre sprint test the other week.

“He’s been taking care of himself. Away from the colourful character he is, there is also a deeper side to him.

“He cares and he wants to perform, if he plays I’ll be looking forward to seeing him go.”