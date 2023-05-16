Three potential Super League destinations for Catalans Dragons forward Matt Whitley

WITH the May 1 deadline having been and gone, those players that are out-of-contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season are free to negotiate with other clubs.

One of those is Catalans Dragons forward Matt Whitley who, according to Rugby League Live, has not been offered a new deal at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

As such, where could Whitley end up in 2024?

Hull FC

This would be a great signing for Hull FC to bolster their pack. With Andre Savelio exiting the club, it leaves the door open for another second-rower to fight for the place alongside the likes of Jordan Lane and Josh Griffin. Matt Whitley would be an ideal place to start for a rebuild at the MKM Stadium with the 27-year-old making almost 50 appearances for the Dragons since joining the club ahead of the 2019 season.

St Helens

Sione Mata’utia could well be departing St Helens at the end of the 2023 Super League season to return to the NRL which would leave a vacant space in the back-row. Of course, Joe Batchelor and Curtis Sironen are there as well, but Saints have always looked to have competition for places so bringing in Matt Whitley would certainly provide that. Being from the Billinge area means that Whitley is local to Saints and would be another proud local lad to pull on the shirt.

Wigan Warriors

Kai Pearce-Paul will be leaving the Warriors at the end of the 2023 Super League season to link up with the Newcastle Knights in the NRL, and, with John Bateman already gone, Wigan need another second-rower to complement Liam Farrell in the pack. Matt Whitley would certainly provide that with his work ethic and enthusiasm along the lines of what Matt Peet wants to see throughout his side. Just 27, too, Whitley could be a stronghold of the Wigan pack for years to come.