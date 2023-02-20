Leigh Leopards duo as well as Wigan Warriors and Hull KR stars charged by disciplinary panel following Super League fixtures

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has released its charges from last weekend’s Super League games.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Elliott Minchella (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action

Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action

The following player was handed a caution:

Sui Matagi (Castleford Tigers) – Other Contrary Behaviour

The RFL’s new disciplinary system in hitting players’ pockets rather than their fixtures is shown here with none of the above players banned.