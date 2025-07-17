Chris Chester addresses Tom Amone-Rhyse Martin speculation as well as Liam Hood rumours

CHRIS CHESTER has addressed rumours that Castleford Tigers are set to sign Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood.

Love Rugby League reported earlier in the week that the veteran hooker was on his way to Castleford and now Chester, who will lead the Tigers out once more against Warrington Wolves on Sunday, has reacted to the speculation.

“Well I signed Liam Hood at Wakefield so I know what a quality player he is. I think he’s gone really well for Wakefield,” Chester said.

“There have been no discussions with Liam Hood but we’re ok in the hooking department as it stands.

“We’re always looking for quality players. I’ve seen some links with NRL players but once we’ve got some news, the media will be the first to know.

“We need characters and I know Hoody is one of those. But we’ve got take our time with all our recruitment.”

Chester also emphasised that there is nothing in rumours linking the Tigers with Rhyse Martin and Tom Amone with a straight swap for Hull KR.

“I heard that, I got a text yesterday and I can categorically that I know nothing about that and the club doesn’t either.

“It’s simply not true. Tom Amone is a leader of our club and wants to stay here. I think Tom was disappointed that had been broke.

“Tom wants to make us better and help develop the players and finish the season off with Cas Tigers.”