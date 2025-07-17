Hunslet confirm new coach

KYLE TROUT has pledged to restore pride at Hunslet after being confirmed as the struggling Championship club’s new coach in succession to Dean Muir.

The 34-year-old former Super League forward was assistant to Muir, who departed in the wake of the 72-6 home defeat by London Broncos in late June.

Trout and ex-Hunslet player Michael Knowles, 38, who will be his assistant, have been in interim charge for the last two matches.

After a 34-0 defeat at Bradford Bulls, Hunslet lost 70-4 at Featherstone Rovers, remaining rooted to the foot of the table, but the Leeds club are confident their choice is the right one.

Trout, who played for Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone, Dewsbury Rams, Sheffield Eagles , Hull KR and Keighley Cougars, worked with Muir as promotion from League One was clinched last season.

After a bye round, the first mach of his permanent reign is at Oldham on Sunday.

“The decision follows a comprehensive internal review during a challenging season and reflects the club’s commitment to stability, accountability and long-term growth,” said Hunslet in a statement.

“Kyle steps into the role with a deep understanding of the club’s culture, values, and expectations.

“While this season has not met expected performance targets, Kyle has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and tactical acumen and has earned the respect of both players and staff.

“The board believe this continuity will be key to rebuilding momentum and driving improvement.”

Trout said: “The club mean a lot to me, and I’m both privileged and honoured to take on this responsibility.

“We know this season hasn’t been good enough, and we’re committed to making our supporters proud again.

“That starts with hard work, unity, and belief in the project ahead. The players are under no illusions as to my expectations.”