Chris Chester concedes some Castleford Tigers players aren’t good enough after “alarming” admission

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim coach Chris Chester felt Wigan Warriors taught his team a lesson and he conceded that some of his players are just not good enough.

The Tigers conceded 11 tries as they were hammered 62-6 at the hands of the defending Super League champions.

Chester will oversee one more game before Ryan Carr takes over next season, but the stand in boss admits he doesn’t know how his team will perform every week.

“We got taught a real lesson in how to be physical, how to control a game, how to complete and how to compete.

“I don’t know what to say to these guys anymore. I’ll be honest. You can flip a coin compete. I don’t know what to say to these guys anymore.

You can flip a coin and get heads or tails on what is turning up on a game day.

“I am just disappointed. We showed signs and we had 10-minute periods here and there. It is just not good enough at this level. There are too many errors from the same individual’s week in week out.

“Unfortunately for us, we just don’t have the depth of any players to come in, so we are having to keep playing those same individuals.”

Chester was clearly frustrated with what his side dished up and he is more concerned that they cannot seem to back up a win with another decent performance.

“What’s really disappointing and alarming for me and it has been highlighted, and I have had discussions with Ryan (Carr), the amount of points conceded after a win.

“I think we are up around the 40 odd points mark after a win this year. It might be more after tonight’s game, but it is unacceptable.”

When asked whether it is a mentality problem with his players, Chester added: “It’s got to be a mentality thing. We have got a team there that can win games, but then the following week (we perform badly).

“I cannot get my head around the group. I do not know what is turning up from one game to the next and that is scary. It’s got to be a mentality thing with a lot of these guys. There are obviously players leaving as well, although I’d like to think that wasn’t the issue.”