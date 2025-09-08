Nine Super League players banned as Hull FC Jack Ashworth faces huge suspension

A total of nine Super League players have been banned this afternoon by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the weekend’s action.

Jack Ashworth, meanwhile, has been charged with Grade E Striking on Mikey Lewis and has been referred to an Operational Rules Tribunal.

If found guilty, the Hull man could be given a minimum six-match ban, a fine and 36 points on his disciplinary record.

As such, it is likely that Ashworth has played his last game for the Black and Whites after signing for Castleford Tigers for 2026 and beyond.

Likewise, Catalans Dragons’ Franck Maria is heading straight for a Tribunal after knocking out Salford Red Devils forward Emmanuel Waine in the French side’s 17-16 win on Thursday.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Liam Watts (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Trip – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 match suspension

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 8.5 – 1 match suspension

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5 – 1 match suspension

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 9 – 1 match suspension and a fine

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Eribe Doro (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Dangerous Throw – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points 6.5 – 1 match suspension

Jack Darbyshire (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 18 – 3 match suspension

Neil Tchamambe (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 7 – 1 match suspension

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade a Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 8.5 – 1 match suspension

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5 – Fine

George Griffin (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5 – Fine

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No further action

Luke Yates (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15 – 2 match suspension and a fine