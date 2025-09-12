York Knights retain key player Liam Harris

YORK KNIGHTS have agreed a one-year contract extension with skipper and halfback Liam Harris.

The 28-year-old former Hull KR and Hull FC player has made more than 100 appearances for the minster-city club since being signed from Halifax Panthers in 2022.

York have ambitions of winning this year’s Championship Grand Final and playing in next year’s Super League.

Coach Mark Applegarth sees Harris as a key cog in his side and said: “It’s been great to watch his progress on and off the field. For me, he’s been one of the players of the year in the Championship and we are a better team when he’s playing.

“I still think there’s plenty of development left in him and he has the ability to play at the top level. I’m looking forward to working with him again next year and he will be a massive part of what we build moving forward.”