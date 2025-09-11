Chris Chester explains Josh Simm exit as overseas star set to leave Castleford Tigers

CHRIS CHESTER has revealed that Jeremiah Simbiken will return to Papua New Guinea at the end of the season after playing his last game for Castleford Tigers, whilst the interim boss has explained the exit of Josh Simm.

Simbiken was recently handed yet another ban following his sixth charge by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in 2025.

However, the PNG forward suffered a broken arm in the Tigers’ 26-22 win over Wakefield Trinity, and now Chester has revealed that Simbiken will be returning home after making 14 appearances for the club.

“Jerry treads a thin line but he has broken his arm and is out for the season,” Chester said.

“Jerry will be going home at the end of the season which has also ruled him out for PNG in the Pacific Bowl.”

With Simm’s exit to Catalans Dragons now confirmed, Chester has revealed that the club did have a ‘brief conversation’ about potentially keeping the winger at The Jungle.

“We did have a brief conversation with Josh but we had signed the players we had behind the scenes.

“We were potentially looking to move a few players on and Josh had to make a decision that was right for him and his partner.

“The club wasn’t going to stand in his way but I think he has been an outstanding individual this year.

“His yardage carries have been great, he is a good finisher and I wish him well at Catalans.

“It’s an unbelievable club to go to at such a young age. I had a good conversation with Joel (Tomkins, Catalans head coach), I know what he is trying to do there and I wish Joel and Josh well in the future.”