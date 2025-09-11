Willie Peters’ main issue with points disciplinary system as Hull KR stars walking tightrope

WILLIE PETERS has admitted that he may consider rotating some of his Hull KRplayers with four of his stars likely to receive a ban if they are charged in the next few weeks.

Four players – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (11), Rhyse Martin (8.5), Tyrone May (7), Jez Litten (5.5) – are walking a disciplinary tightrope, with just one more charge likely to result in a ban.

As we approach the business end of the 2025 Super League season, there may well be some selection headaches for Peters to ponder in a bid to ensure his stars are on the field for when it matters most.

It is that particular issue that the KR boss has take umbrage with.

“It’s something we haven’t been exposed to before. That’s a lot of players to have a headache around in terms of if they get one point then they could be out,” Peters said.

“There are accidents in games and I would hate to see a player at any club unable to play in a big game due to an accident.

“Sometimes when you start dipping your toe in in rugby league, it catches you out. Momentum is a big thing and there is going to be a number of conversations and opinions about resting players.

“We do have a program that caters for us playing every single game this year and we manage players according to that but this points disciplinary system is different.

“Players are fresh at training but then the question is: do we play them or not? It’s a really difficult decision to make.”