Warrington Wolves linked with stunning move for Manly Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic

WARRINGTON WOLVES are being linked with a stunning move for Manly Sea Eagles’ Tom Trbojevic.

Reports emerged overnight from All Out Rugby League that the NRL superstar would be open to a move to Super League following pressures on the salary cap at Manly potentially forcing the 28-year-old out.

Back in June, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Australian hero would be willing to walk away from Manly if his million-dollar salary holds the Sea Eagles back in planning for the future.

Trbojevic told people close to him that he has no interest in ever playing against Manly, meaning he is willing to look at a potential Super League move in 2027, with the star off contract at the end of 2026.

One club has emerged as a possible suitor, with Andrew Johns, who had a short spell at Warrington in 2005, claiming that ‘nobody would be able to touch’ Trbojevic in Super League.

And Johns went as far as to hint that his former club, Warrington, are in the mix for the 28-year-old.

“I think it would suit Turbo to the ground,” Johns told Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sport. “Fully fit, nobody would touch him in Super League. He would just own it.

“It would be huge for the Super League. We need more stars going over there.

“I know there are clubs that have been asking about him, and asking me about him. Do the math, the one I played for.”