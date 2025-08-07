Chris Chester explains reasoning behind Castleford Tigers head coach delay

CHRIS CHESTER has explained that time has been the reason behind the delay to the head coaching role at Castleford Tigers.

Chester initially hoped for the new man to be announced at the end of this week, but now the Tigers’ director of rugby has revealed that a decision won’t be announced until the start of next week at the earliest.

With Chester having to juggle two jobs at the same time, the timeframe has switched slightly.

“We are a little bit further down, it’s just time. I am juggling a couple of jobs here but I have had initial discussions with the people we have identified,” Chester said.

“Those discussions will be ongoing through the weekend and hopefully the start of next week we will have an announcement.

“I know I wanted to get something done before the board meeting on Friday but it’s just hard at the minute with timeframes and coaching.

“I’ve got an idea who I think is the right fit for this club in 2026. There have been a lot of very, very good candidates and I’m really excited about the people who have applied.”

Chester has explained the next part in the coaching process.

“The plan is to get from four to two candidates and there will be some kind of process where we could get them to review a game.

“We have a little bit of criteria we need to tick off. I was hoping by Friday by the board meeting we had narrowed that down from four to two but that’s not happened.

“Just because I am here, there and everywhere. We have already narrowed it down to four.”