St Helens owner Eamonn McManus reveals Sky’s attitude to new 14-team Super League structure

ST HELENS owner Eamonn McManus has revealed Sky’s attitude to a new 14-team Super League structure.

Much has been made of the decision to expand the top flight from 12 to 14 clubs from the 2026 season, with opinion being firmly split into two camps.

Whilst there are those that wish to get rid of the loop fixtures that have hampered the sport in recent years, there are concerns about the viability of adding two new Championship teams with little time for them to prepare their sides for next season.

There has also been speculation in The Guardian that Sky – who have been rugby league’s main broadcaster since the advent of Super League back in 1996 – were not informed on the decision.

Now St Helens chairman McManus has revealed just what the broadcaster thinks about the new structure.

“I’ve not personally spoken to Sky but I think – I am informed – and I am pretty confident that Sky’s position on that – which it has been every year for 28 years whilst they have been our main broadcaster – is that it is owned by the clubs, it is your competition and it is your decision,” McManus told the League Express podcast.

“Sky broadcast it and present so they are rightly reluctant to get involved in such decisions and have not in the past, are not doing now and I can’t see them doing so in the future.

“The only area where, historically, they did have some input was when they tabled pre-emptively a record deal about 12 years ago when we went to a 12-team, top eight, middle 8s competition which had its pros and cons.

“We reverted back to a straight 12 after a while. The only area we are given some advice is the fact that Sky likes jeopardy.

“Promotion and relegation is good for broadcast but they do understand that it comes with its own financial risks as well as the stability and existence of clubs in a game which isn’t flush with money.

“The position of Sky is the same as it always has been – you own it, you structure it, you run it and we are your broadcasting partner.

“I believe that was reconfirmed quite recently.”