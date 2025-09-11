Chris Chester reacts to Sam Wood speculation after Castleford Tigers man linked with Hull FC

CHRIS CHESTER has insisted that Sam Wood is “a Castleford Tigers player” after reports by Serious About Rugby League linked the centre with Hull FC.

Wood enjoyed his best performance of the season in Castleford’s 26-22 win over Wakefield Trinity last week, but it has been a difficult campaign for the former Hull KR man.

That being said, Chester has not had any contact from Wood or his agent regarding a potential move to a Super League rival.

“I’ve not received any interest for Sam Wood but I’ve seen the reports,” Chester said.

“As it stands at this moment in time, Sam Wood is a Castleford Tigers player that has 12 months on his contract

“Like everything, if a player was to come to myself or Ryan and say they’ve got the chance of a two or three-year deal at another club, then we would have to look at that and weigh everything up.

“We have to make the right decision for the club whatever that is. I’ve had no contact from the player or his agent but I am aware of the report.”