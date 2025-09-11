Super League clubs post increasing losses whilst Leigh Leopards register incredible profit

IN the latest Super League accounts posted on Companies House, there is evidence of increasing losses across the competition.

Salford Red Devils, whose position as a club is under threat with an HMRC winding-up order, lost a huge £1,374,641 in the accounts leading up to November 2024, with overall losses approaching £5.5million.

Incredibly, those losses are not the most posted by a top-flight side, with St Helens’ loss standing at a gargantuan £1,921,553 and Leeds Rhinos’ at £1,443,433.

Hull KR aren’t too far behind either with losses of £1,327,065 whilst Huddersfield Giants’, Castleford Tigers’ and Hull FC’s losses slightly dip below the £1m mark at £918,846, £891,691 and £872,752 respectively.

Way down the list in terms of losses are Warrington Wolves with just £163,537 whilst Leigh Leopards, incredible, made a £386,880 profit.

All Super League clubs’ financial outlook from November 2023-November 2024:

Castleford Tigers: £891,691 loss

Huddersfield Giants: £918,846 loss

Hull FC: £872,752 loss

Hull KR: £1,327,065 loss

Leeds Rhinos: £1,443,433 loss

Leigh Leopards: £386,880 profit

Salford Red Devils: £1,374,641 loss

St Helens: £1,921,533 loss

Warrington Wolves: £163,537 loss`