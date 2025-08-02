Chris Chester rips into Castleford Tigers players following dismal St Helens thrashing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS were outmuscled and outgunned in a 40-0 thrashing by St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium last night.

The Tigers conceded seven tries and could not get over the whitewash once as they looked the shadow of the side that beat Warrington Wolves a fortnight ago.

After the game, interim boss Chris Chester lamented his side’s performance:

“When the chips were down, we didn’t have enough guys standing up,” he admitted.

“We couldn’t match them physically; they were too fast and too strong. We lacked any connectivity defensively and that’s the real frustrating thing.

“The damage was already done in the first forty minutes, and it is really frustrating for myself and the rest of the staff that we can defend like we did for the last forty – where was it in the first forty? That has to be our focus.

“We had too many players who played way below par tonight, who weren’t at the races physically, and we have to be a lot better.”