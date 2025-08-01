Owen Trout wins Leigh Leopards a thriller with Warrington Wolves

LEIGH LEOPARDS 20 WARRINGTON WOLVES 16

DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Friday

LEIGH left it late to win one of the best Super League games of the season, with England hopeful Owen Trout grounding the ball for the all-important try in the 78th-minute.

The in-form Leopards trailed for the majority of the game – including by twelve points with a quarter of an hour left – as Warrington, after a contrastingly poor run of performances, produced one of their best efforts of the year.

But Leigh’s late, late show puts them back within a point of rivals Wigan in second, while the Wolves have much work still to do to salvage their season.

A strong Warrington effort saw them on the front foot from early on when Marc Sneyd teased a couple of errors from Leopards fullback Bailey Hodgson, who to his credit recovered well with two or three sparkling runs of his own.

In the eleventh minute Connor Wrench left the field for an ultimately failed head-injury assessment, with Australian Ryan Matterson taking the field for his debut earlier than expected and impressing with his workload.

When more fine Sneyd kicking saw Keanan Brand trapped in-goal and Leigh dropped out from their own goal-line, a high tackle from Leigh’s Joe Ofahengaue on Sam Powell was punished and Sneyd stepped up to boot the Wolves to a 20th-minute lead.

A break from Hodgson put Leigh on the front foot and when Matterson hit Isaac Liu after he passed the ball, Gareth O’Brien levelled with the ensuing penalty.

The Wolves responded with a scintillating try from their own 20 metres as Josh Thewlis surged through the middle, leaving a host of defenders clutching at air, before finding Matt Dufty to go under the posts.

Sneyd converted and, after getting involved in a skirmish with Umyla Hanley, the halfback had a field-goal attempt charged down as they stayed 2-8 ahead at the break.

A penalty from Sneyd extended that Warrington lead after eight minutes of the second half, and then just two minutes later Jake Thewlis touched down a George Williams kick after Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Toby King made the most of a loose ball to make it 2-14.

And that advantage could have been even greater, with the Wolves looking lively in attack and Williams linking superbly with Dufty only for the fullback to be denied a second score due to an obstruction.

At the other end, Gareth O’Brien then slid a kick in and the outstretched arm of Hanley touched down after 66 minutes.

That didn’t appear to be the start of a winning fightback as a high tackle on Jake Thewlis saw Sneyd go for goal and increase the Warrington advantage to eight points.

King then also saw a try disallowed by the video referee, before the Leopards went straight down the other end and Hanley scored for a second time.

O’Brien’s conversion pulled the game back to 14-16 heading into the last five minutes, and belief surged.

Leigh roared forward and had the tackle count restarted before Trout crashed over amid a melee of players for the match-winner.

O’Brien goaled and they defended a threatening attack at the end to take the points.

GAMESTAR: Despite finishing on the losing side, Marc Sneyd had this game on a lead for the most part, although Leigh’s never-say-die attitude won through in the end.

GAMEBREAKER: Owen Trout’s late try.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Josh Thewlis weaved through the Leigh defence to set up Matt Dufty for a thrilling first-half try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Warrington)

2 pts Bailey Hodgson (Leigh)

1 pt Tesi Niu (Leigh)

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

24 Bailey Hodgson

18 Keanan Brand

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

5 Josh Charnley

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

32 Joe Ofahengaue

11 Frankie Halton

12 Jack Hughes

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davis

21 Andy Badrock

22 Ben McNamara

18th man (not used)

29 AJ Towse

Also in 21-man squad

10 Robbie Mulhern

17 Brad Dwyer

20 Ethan O’Neill

Tries: Hanley (66, 74), Trout (78)

Goals: O’Brien 4/4

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

20 Connor Wrench

3 Toby King

28 Jake Thewlis

6 George Williams

35 Marc Sneyd

13 Luke Yates

14 Sam Powell

10 Paul Vaughan

38 Sam Stone

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

15 Joe Philbin

40 Ryan Matterson (D)

24 Max Wood

9 Danny Walker

18th man (not used)

27 Luke Thomas

Also in 21-man squad

7 Leon Hayes

41 Ewan Smith

19 Stefan Ratchford

Tries: Dufty (32), Jake Thewlis (50)

Goals: Sneyd 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 2-2, 2-8; 2-10, 2-14, 8-14, 8-16, 14-16, 20-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Leopards: Bailey Hodgson; Wolves: Marc Sneyd

Penalty count: 3-5

Half-time: 2-8

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 9,364