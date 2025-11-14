York Knights hand new full-time deal to Samoan Toa Mata’afa

YORK KNIGHTS fullback Toa Mata’afa has agreed a new full-time deal with the Super League club.

The Samoan joined the club in May after two seasons in France, initially with Baroudeur de Pia before joining FC Lezignan.

The 28-year-old also previously played for North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup.

Mata’afa scored twice on debut for York against Hunslet, and went on to register 12 tries in 19 appearances, including a hat-trick at Doncaster in August, also scoring in the Grand Final defeat to Toulouse.

On retaining Mata’afa, coach, Mark Applegarth said: “He’s been a really good signing for us.

“For me, he’s a player whose ceiling limit could be anywhere. He’s got a really cool head on him, some great leadership ability, great skill and athleticism.

“The best part about Toa is, I think we’ve barely scratched the surface with him yet and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.

“He’ll be a massive addition to our squad moving forward.”

Mata’afa said: “I’m really excited to continue my journey with the York Knights and step up into the Super League.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep developing and help the team build on the achievements this year.”