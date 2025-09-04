Chris Hill on Bradford Bulls move and role he wants to play

BRADFORD BULLS forward Chris Hill might be in his 21st season as a professional – but the former England and Great Britain star says he is still learning on the job.

Along with ex-Samoa prop Zane Musgrove, the 37-year-old one-time Leigh, Warrington, Huddersfield and Salford player has been brought in to bolster the Bulls’ play-off hopes.

He made his third appearance in the Bradford pack in Saturday’s 12-10 home defeat against Toulouse.

This year Hill had already played 13 times for troubled Salford – including their 26-16 Challenge Cup fourth-round win over his current club in March.

“Bradford made a good impression on me in that game, and I knew what I was coming to,” he said.

“They are a really good football side, so that was the beauty of joining them. I am glad to be here and just want to enjoy my time at the club and try to help them achieve what they want to.

“I don’t stop learning. I will take a lot from the talent here. If I can add a little bit and it makes us a little bit better, I’ll be more than happy.”

The arrival on deals until the end of the year of Hill, who can play prop or loose-forward, and 29-year-old frontrow Musgrove, who started the season at Warrington before a spell at Oldham, has added to outgoing coach Brian Noble’s array of pack options.

Skipper Michael Lawrence, Logan Bayliss-Brow, Ebon Scurr, Ronan Michael, Nathan Mason and Eliot Peposhi are providing competition for the prop spots while Jordan Lilley, Sam Hallas, Mitch Souter and Tyran Ott have played hooker. Matty Gee and Zac Fulton have been stalwarts in the second row, with Bailey Liu another option.