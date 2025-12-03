Chris Irwin begins work to form new Salford Red Devils

FORMER Salford Red Devils chief executive Chris Irwin says he has already begun efforts to recruit staff and players to a phoenix club.

As part of a consortium, Irwin is hoping to establish a new operation, with Salford’s identity and RFL membership, after a winding-up order sent the club into liquidation.

Total Rugby League understands that he is leading one of two groups with a serious interest in reforming Salford, with the other involving their former player Mason Caton-Brown.

Irwin left in May after three months as chief executive under the previous ownership, his second spell with the club having previously been chief commercial officer.

Although Irwin has not confirmed who he is working with, he is believed to be involved in rescue efforts alongside Jack Youd, the deputy mayor of Salford Council, who own the CorpAcq (Salford Community) Stadium.

Any party will need the backing of the RFL to be granted the old club’s licence and place in the Championship, with an RFL board meeting taking place tomorrow.

Time is of the essence, with Salford slated to open the Championship season on Friday, January 16.

Following the High Court verdict, Irwin said: “Today marks the end of what has been a turbulent year for fans of Salford Red Devils, its stakeholders and its partners. We all knew it was coming – the inevitable was prolonged.

“But it’s not the end. The club, its fans, its community will never die.

“A consortium and I, who we will name in due course, have been working in the background to create a realistic and sustainable business plan to take the fabric of our beloved club and start again.

“Conversations have already begun with a prospective head coach, staff and potential players to take the club forward.

“We have met and discussed initial plans with (supporter group) The 1873, who have been tireless in their defence of our club, and various other stakeholders and partners, who only want what’s best for a Rugby League team in Salford.

“At this time, we can’t release any further details of our plan or the process we’ll have to go through, but we hope for a quick resolution so the club can successfully compete in the 2026 Championship.”