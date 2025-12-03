Why the Rugby League Ashes must continue

AUSTRALIA retained the Ashes, as expected, but a rivalry was finally reignited again this year and cannot be thrown away again.

ENJOYABLE. Exciting. Historic. The 2025 rugby league Ashes series, the first since 2003, was all of that and more. It was a reminder of the long history and deep battles between England and Australia over a century.

It was a reality check of the true power of international rugby league and how it can be used to sell and promote the sport, both in the UK and across the globe. And it was a reinforcement of the dominance of the NRL, as well as a message for change for the British game.

The Ashes, in many ways, turned out entirely as many suspected it would. The Kangaroos retained the trophy, securing a 3-0 whitewash. Big crowds turned out in London, Liverpool and Leeds. The series generated much more interest and news coverage than any other rugby league event in the UK. Rugby league was relevant again.

But there was not the pure dominance of the Aussies that many expected, nor the fight that many thought England would show. Apart from their spine, this was a second-string Kangaroos side missing many stars – James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trobjevic, Liam Martin, Zac Lomax – the list goes on.

Despite absences in some positions, Australia still got the job done on the field thanks largely to their brilliant defence. They never quite clicked in attack, never really got out of second gear, and made an alarming number of errors and uncompleted sets, but still won each Test somewhat comfortably.

This points to the England side. With many factors stacked in their favour, why did they perform so poorly? Why were they overawed in the first Test? Why was their attack so pedestrian? And how can they improve with a World Cup on the way in less than 12 months?

More questions are floating around now than answers, but one thing cannot be denied – the value of the Ashes as part of the rugby league calendar. More than 130,000 ticket sales and nearly three million television viewers demonstrate there is demand for this contest and it must not be put on hiatus like it disgustingly was 22 years ago.

What is also clear is how much the players themselves enjoyed the series. Angus Crichton, speaking after the first Test at Wembley, remarked: “I love the Ashes. I think it’s a great concept and it’s great for rugby league, especially over here it’s more union-dominated. A lot of union guys will be tuning in today to see the great sport that is rugby league. I think we would have won a few over tonight.”

His second-rower partner, Hudson Young, agreed. The Canberra Raiders forward relished doing battle with the old enemy. “It’s pretty surreal,” Young said after the second Test.

“As a kid growing up, I’d set the alarms and watch these games. To be a part of it, such a special team and to wear the green and gold – there’s no better feeling. It was a physical game and that’s what you expect from a Test match. Anytime you come up against England, you expect it to be like that.

“It was everything we prepared for. We prepared really well throughout the week, and I’m sure if we didn’t prepare that well, we probably wouldn’t have got the job done.”

The Kangaroos won fans with their open approach to media and supporters. After each Test match the green and gold stars signed shirt after shirt, posed for selfies and gave up their time selflessly to the crowd. Before Wembley, they held sessions with the France national team and London Broncos, and before Headingley with Leeds Beckett University, eager to pass on advice and share knowledge.

They were completely aware they were in the UK not just to win on the field, but to win hearts and minds off it too. As NRL supremo Peter V’landys was meeting with the RFL and Super League clubs, and doing media spots with journalists, the Australian team was showcasing the best the NRL has to offer to a different market. The profile of Reece Walsh in particular grew and grew.

Thanks to the nature of the 3-0 result and an aggregate score of 70-18 in favour of the Aussies, much debate has been around the gap between the Australian and British game. The eighth immortal, Andrew Johns, believes the English style of play must change.

“England needs to play a different way,” Johns said. “You won’t ever beat Australia if you’re going to play an Australian style of play. The gulf between the Australian game and the English game since probably 20 years ago when I retired has got bigger and bigger and bigger. Rugby league in Australia is absolutely flying.”

The debate tied in to talks between the NRL and Super League about a partnership. The NRL is growing, adding new clubs in Perth and Papua New Guinea. A second New Zealand team is expected in the next few years and Las Vegas has been a success. A global round, with games in Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong, France and London, is planned for 2027.

There is greater recognition from Australia that the NRL needs to help rugby league grow and prosper in the UK in any way it can. Keeping the Ashes going and playing it regularly is a key part of that plan.

To the Kangaroos’ man of the series, Melbourne stand-off Cameron Munster, small changes will benefit the English game tremendously.

“There’s not a whole heap of difference [between Australia and England], they’re a very good side,” Munster said.

“I just think it’s the way the game’s played. With our referees there’s a lot of ball in play, it’s a lot faster, there’s a bit more fatigue in the game. Does that mean we’re a little bit fitter? Who knows.

“Hopefully, the NRL can have a relationship with the Super League and build that bridge of international footy and also bring some Englishmen to the NRL, because there’s some very skilful Englishmen. You never know.

“The more the NRL can get involved and financially help them, it’s going to be great for our game internationally. Fingers crossed we can do something special.”

Whether a deal can be struck remains to be seen. But what is clear is that the Ashes is something special and cannot be allowed to wither on the vine again like it was before. Treasure it and respect it at all costs.”We’ve got a really strong bond as a team,” he says, “and we’re planning on doing something special.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 515 (December 2025)