Ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Matty Russell signs for Oldham

OLDHAM have signed ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Matty Russell on a one-year deal.

The Scotland international joins the club from Wakefield where he scored six tries in seven appearances, before a knee injury put an end to his 2025 Super League campaign.

Russell came through the Wigan Warriors system, scoring more than 150 tries in over 200 appearances in Super League and the Championship.

Ahead of the move, the 32-year-old said: “Oldham is a perfect fit, I haven’t been able to show my full potential with my knee problem, but it has all been fixed now.

“My body feels the best it has ever been in my career and I feel my best years are still ahead of me.

“In the games I played last year, even when I was in and out of the team, it was probably the best I have played for a good few years.

“Fans are going to get the best version of myself, and I have already shown glimpses of what I am capable of.

“Being fully fit, fans can expect some exciting rugby and a lot of carnage carrying the ball.

“After hearing the ambitions of the club and the drive from Mike (Ford), it was something I wanted to be involved with.

“I had a few other offers but Oldham stood out the most – I feel I will be able to play my best rugby here and help the team thrive to where they want to be.”